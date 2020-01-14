TRENDING: Popeyes gives a ‘Family Feud’ contestant $10,000 after she lost the game by incorrectly answering final question

CANADA (WTNH) — A “Family Feud Canada” contestant got a little ahead of herself Friday when she answered the final question in the game incorrectly. She missed out on $10,000, but received a different kind of prize from Popeye’s Chicken food chain.

Gerry Dee [host]: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Eve Dubois [contestant]: “Chickeeeeeen!”

With her answer, Dubois did an enthusiastic victory dance….until she realized her answer wasn’t correct.

After recovering from his laughter, Dee explained to Dubois that he meant Popeye the cartoon character, and that the correct answer – later given by Dubois’ opponent – was ‘spinach.’

Dubois did not win the game, but she did ultimately win $10,000 of a sort.

Popeyes Chicken fast food chain saw the clip from the game show when it went viral over the weekend and offered Dubois – via Twitter – “$10,000 worth of Popeyes.”

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

No word yet on if Dubois has claimed her prize.

Host, Gerry Dee, posted the full evolution of the incident on Twitter Friday night.