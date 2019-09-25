Twinning! Royal baby Archie looks just like his dad Prince Harry

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The royal couple are on the third day of their African tour. (Henk Kruger/African News Agency via AP, Pool)

(ABC News)– Royal baby Archie made his debut Wednesday on his family’s South Africa tour and he proved not just adorable but also a near twin of his father, Prince Harry.

Archie was carried by his mom, Duchess Meghan, as she and Harry introduced their nearly 5-month-old son to Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

The image immediately drew comparisons to photos of Harry’s mom, the late Princess Diana, carrying him as a baby.

Princess Diana holds her son Harry, left, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie, right.

Archie, who was born in May, sported adorable overalls similar to the ones Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, wore as babies too.

Prince Harry at about 6 months old, left, and his son, Archie, right.

The royal, born Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, spent the visit with Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka on Meghan’s lap, happily bouncing and smiling.

Harry could be heard saying that Archie “constantly wants to stand” as he stood up on the couch while Meghan held him.

Meghan described her and Harry’s first child as “an old soul.”

Wednesday’s visit with Archbishop Tutu marks the first time Archie has appeared with his parents at an official royal appearance since his birth in May.

The last time the public saw Archie was in July, when Harry and Meghan released photos from his christening.

That same month, photos emerged of Meghan taking Archie to watch Harry play in a polo match, along with Prince William and Kate and their children.

Archie was also spotted being held by Meghan as the family arrived in South Africa, wearing a hat that looked to be the same one worn by Harry when he was a baby and carried by Diana.