(WTNH) — A nursing home in the UK is spending coronavirus lockdown by turning residents into rock stars! To keep spirits high during a months-long lockdown, they recreated iconic album covers.

The project covers an array of artists from Adele to David Bowie to Elvis Presley. Even staff members got in on the action in a Killer Queen cover recreation.

The pictures have gone viral. But the organizer says his top priority is to provide the residents with a lockdown experience that is a happy one.