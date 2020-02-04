WATCH: Marlborough’s Dean “The Machine” scores first in-game basket

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — Be sure to remember Dean “The Machine;” he’s a prodigy in the making.

5-year-old Dean, a Connecticut native and basketball player, achieved a milestone during his first official basketball game this past weekend.

Dean, nicknamed “The Machine,” scored his first basket in his game career using remarkable technique. He was wide open, leaving a sizable window to align himself with the basket and take a shot. The ball hit the top line of the backboard, and went right through the basket.

Dean and his teammates in yellow cheered and pumped the air with excitement following the successful play.

The crowd too went wild, while “The Machine” ran a victory lap in the middle of the court.

Dean’s father shared the highlight on Instagram.

The video has received recognition from sports fans around the world, including Barstool Sports.