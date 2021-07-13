Where to find free fries in CT for National French Fry Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, July 13 is National French Fry Day!

There are several fast-food chains celebrating by giving away some free fries! Here is a local list, thanks to BrandEating.com and USA Today.

McDonald’s — Free medium fries for McDonald’s Rewards app users for one day only.

Wendy’s — It’s been going on for a while: Wendy’s has been offering a free order of Pub Fries with any purchase in the app.

Arby’s — Those who are signed up for emails can get a free curly or crinkle-cut large fries with a purchase and proof of email through July 18.

Smashburger — Order a regular order of Smash Fries (Can substitute with regular fries or sweet potato fries) for $1 with a purchase of any burger or sandwich.

Red Robin — They already offer bottomless fries, so they are offering a 10% discount on gift cards bought online from July 12- July 18.

Wayback Burgers — Get a burger or sandwich through the restaurant’s app and get a free side of fries.