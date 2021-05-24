Would you eat this? Maryland candy company selling chocolate-covered cicadas

(WTNH) — Can you stomach this? It’s a sweet treat 17 years in the making.

A Maryland candy company, Chouquette Chocolates, is selling chocolate-covered cicadas to celebrate the emergence of the noisy insects that have spent the last 17 years underground.

The owner said the unique treat tastes like chocolate-covered potato chips.

Here’s how they do it:

Gather new cicadas into jar Freeze Boil for 10 seconds sprinkle with oil and spice of your choice Air Fry for 3 mins Cool and cover in chocolate Enjoy?

UConn is currently tracking Brood X, and emergence is underway in the region.