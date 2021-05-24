Would you eat this? Maryland candy company selling chocolate-covered cicadas

(WTNH) — Can you stomach this? It’s a sweet treat 17 years in the making.
A Maryland candy company, Chouquette Chocolates, is selling chocolate-covered cicadas to celebrate the emergence of the noisy insects that have spent the last 17 years underground.
The owner said the unique treat tastes like chocolate-covered potato chips.
- Gather new cicadas into jar
- Freeze
- Boil for 10 seconds
- sprinkle with oil and spice of your choice
- Air Fry for 3 mins
- Cool and cover in chocolate
- Enjoy?
UConn is currently tracking Brood X, and emergence is underway in the region.