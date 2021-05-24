Would you eat this? Maryland candy company selling chocolate-covered cicadas

Trending on WTNH -

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Can you stomach this? It’s a sweet treat 17 years in the making.

A Maryland candy company, Chouquette Chocolates, is selling chocolate-covered cicadas to celebrate the emergence of the noisy insects that have spent the last 17 years underground.

The owner said the unique treat tastes like chocolate-covered potato chips.

Here’s how they do it:

  1. Gather new cicadas into jar
  2. Freeze
  3. Boil for 10 seconds
  4. sprinkle with oil and spice of your choice
  5. Air Fry for 3 mins
  6. Cool and cover in chocolate
  7. Enjoy?

UConn is currently tracking Brood X, and emergence is underway in the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss