You can now visit the Big E Connecticut building virtually

(WTNH) — Friday would have been the kickoff for the Big E. Instead, COVID-19 has turned the Eastern States Exposition into a virtual event.

You can still visit your favorite Connecticut building businesses and check out the iconic foods, handmade products, and tourist attractions.

RELATED: The Log Cabin offers local craft beers and Big E fair food

There’s even a food to-go drive-through event you can attend, with tickets in advance.

Many vendors are offering special discounts for virtual fairgoers, which can be redeemed in person or online.

It’s all available at www.ctvisit.com/the-big-e.