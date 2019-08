HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday is move-in day at Trinity College in Hartford!

Students will be moving in Thursday morning around 10 a.m. The new freshmen class will be graduating in 2023 which will be the 200th anniversary of when the school was founded.

Official kick off of the new academic year will take place at 3:30 p.m.

