Trinity College suspends in-person classes after ‘significant increase’ of COVID-19 cases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity College administrators sent a letter to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday announcing that the school is suspending all in-person classes through at least Monday, October 12.

The move comes as 21 students have tested positive for coronavirus in tests conducted on Monday, Oct. 5, and Tuesday, Oct. 6. The letter refers to the increase in cases as “significant.”

The letter also states, “The students who have tested positive are either in isolation or are being moved to isolation this evening. Most will remain in isolation in a separate building on campus; some have decided to return home. The students are doing well; a few of them are reporting mild symptoms.”

Trinity College administrators also say in the letter that the majority of the new positive cases appear to be connected – saying the cases are among students who live together in off-campus apartments/housing.

The letter also explains the school’s decision to act swiftly in suspending in-person classes, among other changes:

Please know that the decision was made as a result of careful review of numerous indicators, most significantly the rapid increase in the number of active cases on our campus over the past 48 hours and the number of individuals in isolation and quarantine as a result of those cases. We also continue to watch carefully the positivity rates in Connecticut and Hartford, which have risen over the last week. Our focus at this point is in moving swiftly to contain the spread of the virus within our community. The individuals who tested positive in recent days live in different locations on and off campus. Trinity College letter to students, faculty and staff

Some of the changes during the elevated “alert level” are as follows:

All classes will be conducted remotely

All dining is grab-and-go; no seating is permitted inside any dining facility

Athletic facilities are closed (the COVID-19 testing center in Ferris will remain open)

The Library is open by appointment only

Cinestudio is closed

Students’ residence hall access is limited to the floor of their own residence; common areas are closed

Only employees whose work requires them to be on campus should report to their offices

This move by Trinity College comes on the heels of the University of New Haven quarantining an entire residence hall following a spike in cases on campus as well. UConn took similar action to UNH, quarantining multiple residence halls and an off-campus apartment building earlier this semester.