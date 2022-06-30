(WTNH) – A Connecticut healthcare system is working to make breastfeeding as easy as possible for new mothers. The women are given plenty of support in the hospital, and now this program continues that with virtual help, which many are so comfortable with in today’s world.

Having a baby, especially for the first time, can leave even the most prepared mothers with questions.

“You’d think that you just have the baby and both of your automatically know what to do. But there’s a lot of twists and turns and ups and downs with it, and having that support is really necessary,” said Jessica Clark, a new mom.

Trinity Health’s Saint Francis and St. Mary’s Hospitals have become the first hospitals in Connecticut to enter into a partnership with Nest Collaborative, which is the nation’s first and largest virtual lactation consultation platform. The difference is the help is virtual, like a common Zoom or Telehealth. It’s easy and convenient for moms.

Saint Francis nurse and childbirth coordinator, Mary Carnemolla, says if new mothers choose to breastfeed, the program’s goal is that “all of our families that deliver within St. Francis Hospital are able to meet their specific feeding goals and nobody falls through the cracks.”

Carnemolla explains just some of the benefits of breastfeeding.

“Human milk is made for human babies, so it has exactly what our babies need nutritionally so that they have the maximum brain development and growth possible,” Carnemolla said.

She says human milk has ingredients that formula does not, which includes antibodies.

“They have less ear infections, they have less colds, they have less stomach bugs, and they also have lower incidences of chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, and certain cancers,” Carnemolla said.

Clark has recommended the virtual lactation help to friends who are expecting.

“When you’re a new mom and time is away, you don’t even know what time of day it is. They send you multiple updates and reminders. Rescheduling is very easy. They work with you. It’s great,” Clark said.

Clark pointed out other reasons for breastfeeding which include it being free and easily available.

For more information on the program, click here.