2 teens, one man dead in Watertown triple shooting

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man and two teens have died following a shooting incident in Watertown Tuesday night.

According to Watertown police, officials say they received a 911 call around 9:47 p.m. The female caller told police her boyfriend shot her teenage son and daughter.

When police arrived to the home on 1190 Litchfield Road, they found the two teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Waterbury Hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the two teens, identified as 15-year-old Della Jette and 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr., died shortly after arrival.

Officers say they also found the mother’s boyfriend in the home with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene and identified as 42-year-old Paul W. Ferguson.

Paul Ferguson (Photo: Naugatuck Police Department)

Upon preliminary investigation, police say there was an argument between the shooter and one victim, then the mother intervened to stop the argument.

The shooter armed himself with a handgun unbeknownst to the mother and shot the teenagers. The suspect then closed himself in a bedroom and apparently shot himself in the head, according to police.

Police say Ferguson is a convicted felon and was disqualified from possessing a firearm. According to the Naugatuck Police Department, Ferguson was arrested in 2014 for suspected larceny and again in 2016 for alleged drunk driving. He was dating the victim’s mother and moved into the home some time in November 2019.

The mother is cooperating with the investigation.

Both Della Jette and Sterling Jette Jr, attended Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury and had close ties to the Watertown and Woodbury school communities.

Kaynor Technical High School says there will be grief counseling available to any of their students and staff members in need.

Police say they will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to provide more details.

This is a developing story. Check back in to WTNH.com for updates.