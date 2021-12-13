Troconis attorney files motion to see documents about another suspect in the Jennifer Farber Dulos disappearance case

(WTNH) – The disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos is in the news again tonight. One of the suspects in the case wants to know what the other suspect told investigators.

Attorneys for Michelle Troconis have filed a motion to see documents about Kent Mawhinney, including any possible confessions he may have made.

Troconis is the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who was Jennifer’s estranged husband. Fotis killed himself after being charged with murder.

Troconis is charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution, and tampering with evidence.

Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis, is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer was last seen alive in May 2019. Her body has never been found.