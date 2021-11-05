Trooper charged with drunken driving after crash resigns

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state police sergeant has resigned two years after he was charged with drunken driving after a car crash that injured a woman and her 19-year-old daughter.

State police say Sgt. John McDonald resigned Thursday and faces decertification proceedings before the state Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Authorities say McDonald consumed at least eight alcoholic drinks before the 2019 crash in Southbury.

Officials say he was driving more than 70 mph, ran a stop sign, and crashed into the women’s vehicle.

McDonald later pleaded no contest to reckless endangerment and was allowed into a state program that could result in the charges being erased. McDonald could not be reached for comment.