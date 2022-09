CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found on a highway on Friday morning.

State police received 911 calls about a dog found on I-84 in Cheshire between exits 26 and 27.

Trooper Stella from Troop A arrived on the scene and was able to rescue the dog from any danger. Unfortunately, the dog has no tags but was not injured.

If anyone knows the owner of the dog, they are being asked to contact state police.