Troopers to discuss Move Over law and highway dangers

(WTNH) — Authorities from Fairfield will be joining Connecticut State Police on Wednesday to highlight highway dangers.

Earlier this month, a trooper was seriously hurt when he was hit on Interstate 95. On Monday afternoon, a car crashed into the back of a DOT truck that was protecting a crew working on I-84.

On Tuesday, a trooper on I-91 was rear-ended while stopped on the side of the highway.

State troopers want you to keep in mind that if you see them on the side of the road and you can’t move over because of traffic, slow down and keep an eye out for people walking around cars.

The press conference will be held at the Fairfield Regional Fire School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

