WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - Police and firefighters were on scene for a truck that caught on fire on Interstate 95 Northbound in Westport on Saturday night.

Officials say that the tractor trailer fire on I-95 Northbound near exit 18. The right lane of the highway was blocked, causing some delays.

Truck catches fire on Interstate 95...

Connecticut State Police were also on scene and said there were no injuries. According to police, the truck caught fire due to a mechanical issue.