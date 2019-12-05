‘Trucks only’ tolls appears stuck in breakdown lane ahead of state lawmakers’ holiday break

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Governor may want things at the Capitol to move in the fast lane before the Christmas holiday break, but his ‘trucks only’ tolls plan is stuck in the breakdown lane as of Thursday.

The Governor is flatly dismissing the Connecticut trucking industry’s claim that his ‘trucks only’ toll plan will be bad for the economy and will add costs to all products delivered in the state.

Lamont saying, “For them we’re going to be able to accelerate traffic, move things along, have safer bridges, so I think it’s a benefit to all of our consumers.”

But getting a complex proposal, (like ‘trucks only’ tolls that is yet to be written), up for a vote in two weeks appears extremely unlikely.

Senate President Pro tem, Sen. Martin Looney (D-New Haven) saying, “Doing that in December is very ambitious, I wouldn’t rule it out, but it would be quite ambitious to do.” The Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) adding, “The transportation plan would be impossible to get done by the week of the 16th of December.”

The other big bill that lawmakers from both parties really want to vote on is a Bonding package that includes money for all sorts of building projects around the the state, a bill the Governor is clearly holding up.

The House Minority Leader, Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby) saying, “I hope we do it for bonding, which the Governor has been holding hostage as leverage to pass his toll bill. Towns and cities should not be punished because the Governor can’t get his agenda through.”

The Governor, who attended graduation for a large class of new Correction Officers Thursday, says he will move to authorize some borrowing that the towns have been expecting since July for smaller local projects.

The Governor saying, “We’ve got a Bonding Commission meeting scheduled in the next 10 to 12 days. We’re going to have a lot of municipal aid money freed up and able to do that.”

But that is not the Bonding package that Rep. Klarides is talking about.

This is for smaller stuff like aid for local road repair. It’s the big stuff, like schools, and water treatment plants that’s being held up in the game of chicken the Governor is playing regarding his tolls proposal.