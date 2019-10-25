Trump records ‘strongly corroborate’ sex assault claims, accuser says

President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(ABC News) — President Donald Trump’s own records “strongly corroborate” the sexual assault accusations of Summer Zervos and belie the president’s denials, the former contestant on “The Apprentice” said in a court filing Thursday.

Zervos has alleged Trump “repeatedly touched her, groped her, and kissed her” on multiple occasions in late 2007 and early 2008, but he has denied it and called her a liar.

“To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago,” Trump said in a 2016 statement. “That is not who I am as a person, and it is not how I’ve conducted my life.”

Now, Zervos said there is corroborating evidence the Trump Organization was forced to turn over as part of her defamation lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court earlier this year.

“In particular the Trump Organization has produced copies of Defendant’s calendar entries and itineraries from late 2007 through early 2008 – the period in which Ms. Zervos reported she met with and was assaulted by Defendant,” the court filing states.

One document that Zervos says she got from the Trump Organization to support her claims includes itinerary documents that show Trump flew from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 2007, and stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel for two nights, including when Zervos has alleged Trump “grabbed and sexually assaulted her in his Beverly Hills Hotel bungalow.”

Zervos also included a copy of an email that she said was sent to the Fox News tip line with the subject line “Trump hit on me.”

“I was on the Apprentice. After the show was completed, Trump invited me to a hotel room under the guise of working for him. He had a different agenda. Please contact me to speak further as I have tried to make contact,” the email stated, according to the court filing.

There is an additional piece of evidence Zervos is seeking, an unspecified nine-page document the Trump Organization has designated confidential. Zervos has asked the judge to force the Trump Organization to lift the designation.

“Defendant evidently is aware that the documents at issue closely corroborate Plaintiff’s detailed account of their interactions,” her court filing said. “That is not a valid reason for Defendant to use the Confidentiality Stipulation to continue to conceal the truth.”

Trump’s attorneys have not commented on the latest court filing.

Trump faces a deadline of Dec. 6 to sit for a deposition in this case. In a ruling issued last week, the court ordered Trump to submit four possible deposition dates between now and then

The president argued unsuccessfully that the state had no jurisdiction over him to hear Zervos’ defamation case. He had threatened to appeal to New York’s highest court but has never followed through.

