Trump says he’s ‘looking into’ case of Darien man accused of killing Anguilla resort employee

The President of the United States now says he is looking into the manslaughter case against a Darien banker.

Scott Hapgood was on vacation with his family when he says they were attacked by a hotel worker. President Donald Trump has tweeted something “sounds very wrong” about the case.

Prosecutors on the island of Anguilla waited months to admit crucial information about the autopsy. In this country, the case against Scott Hapgood would probably be dropped already because it did not happen in this country. This case is essentially in the hands of the state department.

Hapgood and his family were vacationing at a resort in Aguilla when a man in a hotel uniform knocked on the door. Kenny Mitchell said he was there to fix the sink. The Hapgoods let him in because he was wearing that uniform, even though the sink was fine. Then Hapgood says Mitchell pulled out a knife and started attacking him. Hapgood subdued Mitchell, but Mitchell later died. Hapgood is charged with manslaughter.

This happened in April. Only recently, Anguillan authorities released the autopsy findings that Mitchell had a lethal amount of cocaine in his system. So he probably would have died anyway. Senator Richard Blumenthal has been working with the state department and Hapgood’s attorney.



“It has to be just, but it also should be as speedy as possible, to spare Scott Hapgood and his family unnecessary burden,” Senator Richard Blumenthal says.

For once, Blumenthal and Donald Trump agree because the President tweeted about the Hapgood case, writing, “Will be looking into the Scott Hapgood case, and the Island of Anguilla. Something looks and sounds very wrong. I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!”

He did that after Scott’s wife Kallie went on Fox News to ask for the President’s help. Anguilla is a British territory, so the US State Department could work out something with the British and Hapgood might not have to go back to the island and face trial.