(WTNH) – With gas prices continuing to rise, drivers are trying to find the cheapest places to get gas across the state.
Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest fuel across the state, according to GasBuddy:
Statewide:
Twin Stop – 787 Main St. Winsted
$3.47
Mobil – 580 Main St., Somers
$3.68
Mobil – 87 W. Main St., Niantic
$3.89
Gulf – 414 State St., North Haven
$3.99
Petrex – 291 W. Main St., Meriden
$4.09
Shell – 229 West St., Litchfield
$4.09
Mobil – 5 E. Main St., Canaan
$4.09
CITGO – 1915 Hartford Tpke., North Haven
$4.09
Costco – 284 Flanders Rd., East Lyme
$4.14
Mobil – I-95 North, Madison
$4.15
Hartford County:
Gulf – 181 Franklin Ave., Hartford
$4.09
Costco – 405 Hartford Rd., New Britain
$4.14
Costco – 1220 Tamarack Ave., South Windsor
$4.17
Sam’s Club – 76 Rowley St., Newington
$4.17
BJ’s – 1046 Tolland Tpk., Manchester
$4.17
CITGO – 472 Farmington Ave., Hartford
$4.19
Vic’s Full Service – 359 Park St., New Britain
$4.19
Noble – 1010 Kennedy Rd., Windsor
$4.19
CITGO – 106 Sisson Ave., Hartford
$4.19
Costco – 75 Freshwater Blvd., Enfield
$4.19
New Haven County:
Gulf – 414 State St., North Haven
$3.99
Petrex – 291 W. Main St., Meriden
$4.09
CITGO – 1915 Hartford Tpke., North Haven
$4.09
Mobil – I-95 North, Madison
$4.15
Gulf – 1099 Boston Post Rd., Guilford
$4.19
Sunoco – 80 Frontage Rd., East Haven
$4.19
Maui – 516 Boston Post Rd., Milford
$4.19
First Fuel – 133 Middletown Ave., North Haven
$4.19
ProFueld – 999 Chase Pkwy., Waterbury
$4.19
AAA has released fuel-saving tips, which can be found here.