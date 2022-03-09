(WTNH) – With gas prices continuing to rise, drivers are trying to find the cheapest places to get gas across the state.

Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest fuel across the state, according to GasBuddy:

Statewide:

Twin Stop – 787 Main St. Winsted

$3.47

Mobil – 580 Main St., Somers

$3.68

Mobil – 87 W. Main St., Niantic

$3.89

Gulf – 414 State St., North Haven

$3.99

Petrex – 291 W. Main St., Meriden

$4.09

Shell – 229 West St., Litchfield

$4.09

Mobil – 5 E. Main St., Canaan

$4.09

CITGO – 1915 Hartford Tpke., North Haven

$4.09

Costco – 284 Flanders Rd., East Lyme

$4.14

Mobil – I-95 North, Madison

$4.15

Hartford County:

Gulf – 181 Franklin Ave., Hartford

$4.09

Costco – 405 Hartford Rd., New Britain

$4.14

Costco – 1220 Tamarack Ave., South Windsor

$4.17

Sam’s Club – 76 Rowley St., Newington

$4.17

BJ’s – 1046 Tolland Tpk., Manchester

$4.17

CITGO – 472 Farmington Ave., Hartford

$4.19

Vic’s Full Service – 359 Park St., New Britain

$4.19

Noble – 1010 Kennedy Rd., Windsor

$4.19

CITGO – 106 Sisson Ave., Hartford

$4.19

Costco – 75 Freshwater Blvd., Enfield

$4.19

New Haven County:

Gulf – 414 State St., North Haven

$3.99

Petrex – 291 W. Main St., Meriden

$4.09

CITGO – 1915 Hartford Tpke., North Haven

$4.09

Mobil – I-95 North, Madison

$4.15

Gulf – 1099 Boston Post Rd., Guilford

$4.19

Sunoco – 80 Frontage Rd., East Haven

$4.19

Maui – 516 Boston Post Rd., Milford

$4.19

First Fuel – 133 Middletown Ave., North Haven

$4.19

ProFueld – 999 Chase Pkwy., Waterbury

$4.19

AAA has released fuel-saving tips, which can be found here.