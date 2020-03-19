TSA allowing some passengers to travel with expired IDs

(WTNH) — The TSA is making some exceptions for passengers with recently expired driver licenses now that DMV branches are closed to the public due to coronavirus.

The TSA says it is allowing some passengers to go through security with expired driver licenses. Travelers whose state license expired beginning on March 1 can still use them to pass through airport security checkpoints.

The TSA says it will accept expired driver’s licenses a year after the expiration date plus 60 days after the COVID-19 national emergency ends.