(WTNH) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) asked the public for help in determining the winner of the “cutest K9” contest.

The winner will be announced on Monday, Aug. 26, otherwise known as National Dog Day.

Voting is open all day Aug. 23 on the TSA instagram account.

The nationwide finalists are displayed below.

Muk is from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.

Figor is from Chicago Midway International Airport.

Alfie is from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.