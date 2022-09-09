Conn. (WTNH) — A nonprofit is helping the family of a fallen state police sergeant who lost his life in 2021. “Tunnels to towers” is paying off the mortgage for the home of sergeant Brian Mohl.

The 50-year-old died last September when his patrol car was swept away by floodwaters from the remnants of hurricane Ida. Sergeant Mohl was a 26-year veteran of the state police.

The tunnel to towers foundation’s fallen first responder program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.