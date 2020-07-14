Twitters goes nuts after Patriots head coach spotted eating sandwich for Subway commercial in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bill Belichick has bagged eight Super Bowl rings (six with the Patriots) in his NFL career, and now he’s bagged a Subway sandwich.

That’s right, on Tuesday, we got another weird hit from 2020: Belichick acting as a spokesperson. Yes, “the hoodie” was spotted on a bench in Branford chowing down on a sub. But he wasn’t just snacking, he was filming a commercial for Subway — whose headquarters are in Milford.

And Twitter users lost it.

“He legit looks like any random old man sitting on that bench. That’s adorable,” one user said.

One man said Belichick doing a Subway commercial gave his life meaning.

The sight left football fans with loads of questions: How many takes did he do, when will the commercial air, what kind of sandwich and why was his water so small?

While we don’t have all of those answers, we do know that turkey and BMT sandwiches were on the menu.

Oh, and rest assured, he was wearing a mask off camera and for water breaks.

