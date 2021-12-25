Two 22-year-old men killed in Hartford car accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning, taking the lives of two men in their twenties.

Police responded to the intersection of Main and Montville Streets just before 4 a.m. for a report of a one-car crash. A 2008 Acura TL had struck a utility pole.

Two men, both 22-years-old, were extricated by the Hartford Fire Department and were later pronounced deceased by responding EMS, officials said. Eustace Chase of Manchester was operating the vehicle, alongside passenger Justin Joseph of Hartford.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is currently investigating the incident with a full accident reconstruction pending. Police encourage anyone with information relating to the case to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

