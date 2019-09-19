Two additional CT cases of lung injury related to vaping reported, DPH

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon’s public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(WTNH) — The Department of Public Health reported Thursday that two additional Connecticut cases of lung injury relating to vaping have come to light, bringing the total to 13.

In a statement Thursday, the DPH said they have “learned of two more Connecticut residents who have been hospitalized for severe lung injury, possibly related to using e-cigarettes or vaping.”

The 13 patients are residents of Fairfield county (7), New Haven (3), New London (1), and Windham (1) respectively. DPH reports that all but one patient has been discharged from the hospital.

The CT DPH is participating in the national investigation of vaping-related lung illnesses that is being led by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, the DPH has interviewed 9 of the 13 patients and confirmed that all reported using vaping products containing tetrahydrocannapinol (THC), the psychoactive component found in marijuana.

The DPH’s investigation revealed that 6 of the patients purchased their products from ‘another person’, 1 patient was given the product from another person, 1 bought the product from a dispensary, and 3 reported using nicotine e-cigarettes in addition to products containing THC.

DPH Commissioner, Renee D. Coleman-Mitchell said in a statement, “I am asking Connecticut residents to consider not using e-cigarettes or vaping products while the investigation is ongoing and the search for the exact causes of these lung illnesses continues.”

Officials warn consumers who do continue to purchase vaping products to avoid buying products “off the street” or from a “friend”.

According to the CDC, as of September 17th, 2019, 530 cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products have been reported to the CDC.

More information about the investigation can be found on CDC’s webpage.