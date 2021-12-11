Two arrested for involvement in Norwalk Shooting

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two individuals were arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Norwalk Friday night, injuring one person.

On December 10 around 6:21 p.m., Norwalk Police responded 51 Chestnut Street where gunshots were reported, and an individual was found laying on the ground. Officials said a white vehicle traveling erratically was seen leaving the scene of the shooting at a high speed, ignoring stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the road. Police were able to locate the vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Maritime Aquarium after it crashed into a light pole and was smoking.

Witnesses pointed to where the suspects fled on foot. While crouched down on the observation deck along the waterway, police were able to apprehend Takai Robertson, 19, along with a juvenile. Paramedics were called to the scene to assist a victim with non-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg. The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

Robertson was taken to the Norwalk Police Department to be charged and processed, while the juvenile was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

A gun, as well as several bags containing suspected crack cocaine, was seized from the vehicle, officials said.

Robertson, of 109 Columbia St. in Bridgeport, was charged with interfering with an officer, risk of injury, reckless driving, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, six counts of failure to obey a stop sign, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a license, engaging police in a pursuit, and evading responsibility.

Additionally, Robertson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in 1500 feet, and possession of a high capacity magazine. He was also charged $200,000.

The juvenile was charged with illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer.

Along with the NPD, the Patrol Division, Special Services Division SNET Team, Special Victims Unit, Detective Bureau, and assisting witnesses from the community cooperated in this case.