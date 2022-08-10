BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police have arrested two men in the double homicide of Ramon Peguero and Kazzmaire Dorsey who were killed in a shooting in early July.

On July 10, two men were shot by a man who was riding as a passenger on a scooter on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.

Police said evidence suggests Dorsey was the intended target of the shooting and that Peguero was struck by a stray bullet, and did not know the shooter or the intended target.

Jahmir Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport was allegedly the shooter. He was charged with murder with special circumstances, 2 counts of murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, and larceny in the third degree.

The video above is from a previous newscast on July 12.

Daniel is being held on a $5,000,000 bond, according to the authorities.

Police said evidence shows Daniel attempted to elude capture by destroying evidence. Hours after the shooting he and several others, including 19-year-old Jack Vaz, got rid of the scooter used in the double homicide by stashing it in a wooded area in the north end of Bridgeport.

Vaz was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in the second degree and tampering with evidence. Police said he is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Both Vaz and Daniel will be arraigned in court on Thursday.

The case remains open and officers are expecting other arrests to be made in the case.

Bridgeport police shared the arrests are the result of the tireless work of lead detective Keith Hanson and the many other detectives in the homicide unit, digital video retrieval team and identification unit that assisted with the investigation.