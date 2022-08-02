Conn. (WTNH) — Two local boys and girls clubs are merging under a new name. The Boys and Girls Clubs of New Haven are joining with the Ulbrich Boys and Girls Clubs of Wallingford and North Haven. The New Club is called the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater New Haven.



“It will be one of the largest organizations serving young people in south central Connecticut. This merger has taken us 16 months, it’s not something that we entered into lightly, it’s something that we have taken very seriously, we will protect the communities we serve and we look forward to serving our surrounding communities,”



The merging groups serve more than 700 kids at ten sites. Plans call for tripling the number of sites under the merged clubs in the years ahead.