MONTVILLE, CT (WTNH) — A serious crash on the Mohegan-Pequot Bridge in Montville has sent three people to local hospitals Saturday evening.

Officials report the Mohegan Fire Co and the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department responded to a two car, head-on accident sometime after 8:30 p.m.

Route 2A Eastbound, and Westbound lanes are closed between exits 6 and 12.

News 8 will provide more details once they are available.