Person killed in hit-and-run rollover crash at Route 8 Exit 35 off-ramp in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was killed in a hit-and-run rollover crash involving multiple vehicles at the Route 8 Exit 35 off-ramp and East Aurora Street intersection Monday evening.

Waterbury police said at around 8:40 p.m. Monday, a Ford Explorer was speeding on the off-ramp of Exit 35, disobeyed the red traffic light at the intersection and struck a Mazda pickup truck. The Mazda rolled over several times and struck a Lexus, which then struck an ambulance.

The male operating the Ford and a female passenger fled the scene before police arrived.

The Mazda operator was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased shortly after. There was a passenger in the Mazda, and they sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lexus driver was not injured. The ambulance occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The area was shut down for several hours.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

