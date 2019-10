BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, State police responded to a serious car accident in Brooklyn that left two people dead.

According to officers, police were dispatched to the area of N Society Road in Brooklyn around 12:11 a.m. Monday for a fatal motor vehicle accident.

No other details have been confirmed other than two people have died from the accident.

More information is pending.

