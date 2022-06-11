PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcycle accident on I-84 East late Saturday night claimed the lives of two people.

The operator, 48-year-old Patrick Salsbury, was traveling in the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason. He crashed into a metal guardrail, causing him and his passenger, 44-year-old Lillian Antoine, to become separated from the motorcycle.

Salsbury was pronounced dead on the scene and Antoine was transported to New Britain Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later declared dead.

After the two were ejected from the motorcycle, it continued traveling unmanned across three lanes of the highway before coming to a stop on the right shoulder.

Witnesses of the accident are asked to call Connecticut State Police at 860-534-1098.