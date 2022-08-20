NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A boating accident off of Stonington’s Wamphassuc Point left two people dead, a spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

Stonington Police, ECPRU and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the call from a fishing vessel at around 7 Saturday morning. However, the DEEP spokesman said the accident likely occurred late Friday evening.

Upon arrival officials towed the boat in, where they found two adult males deceased.

Preliminary investigations concluded the ship struck a break wall, which is a rock designed to block waves within the harbor, in the Stonington waters.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The incident is currently being investigated by Environmental Conservation Police Boat Accident Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information can call its dispatch at (860) 424-3333.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.