Two dead in ‘wrong-way driver’ accident on I84

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two drivers have died in a head-on collision on I84 West early Saturday morning.

State police report that David Hozer, 46, was driving the wrong way on I84 West between exit 16 and 15 when he collided with another vehicle driven by Diego Jimenez, 48.

Jimenez was transported to Waterbury Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Hozer was transported to St.Mary’s Hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Connecticut State Police: Troop A at (203)-267-2200.