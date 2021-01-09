Two dead, one in critical condition after car strikes tree in Hartford early Saturday morning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are investigating a single-car crash that struck a tree leaving two dead and one in critical condition early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Hartford Police and Fire responded to the area of Tower Avenue near Waverly Street on the report of a serious motor vehicle accident.

Authorities located a 2005 Black Acura TL wrapped around a tree on the northbound side of the roadway.

Upon arrival, police found a 17-year-old male operator and a 19-year-old male front seat passenger deceased.

A 22-year-old male was extracted from the back seat of the vehicle by fire personnel. The passenger was transported by EMS to Saint Francis Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the cause of the accident is still under investigation. Hartford Police are asking anyone with information to call 860-757-4000.