Two dead, two injured after fatal shooting at Bridgeport sports bar

BRIDGEPORT Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning at Mango’z Sports Bar.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. at 456 Connecticut Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located three gunshot victims. The three victims were transported to Bridgeport Hospital. Another victim arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by a private vehicle.

Bridgeport Police say when they arrived at the scene they were met by an uncooperative crowd. Patrol supervisors called for assistance from Stratford Police and Connecticut State Police to help with crowd control.

Officials report a 19-year-old male victim and a 24-year-old male victim were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 26-year-old male sustained serious injuries from gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The identities of the deceased victims are being withheld at this time pending an autopsy report.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.