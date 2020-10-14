Two East Hartford officers arrested, charged with allegedly billing private contractor for hours not worked

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pair of East Hartford Police officers were arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly trying to charge a private road construction company for hours not worked.

Sergeant Ian Allison and Officer Robert Jones both turned themselves in to East Hartford PD with arrest warrants charging each with second-degree larceny.

According to East Hartford Police, they were contacted on Aug. 4 regarding a billing discrepancy for police services hired the prior day in East Hartford. The two officers allegedly required payment authorization signatures from the contractor for hours not worked on site.

The department reports that a review of the matter was begun immediately and both officers were placed on administrative leave.

Sergeant Allison, 51, is a 21-year veteran of the East Hartford Police Department. Officer Jones, 54, is a 24-year veteran of the East Hartford Police Department. Both remain on Administrative Leave (without police power) pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs investigation.

Both are scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 27.