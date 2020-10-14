 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Two East Hartford officers arrested, charged with allegedly billing private contractor for hours not worked

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pair of East Hartford Police officers were arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly trying to charge a private road construction company for hours not worked.

Sergeant Ian Allison and Officer Robert Jones both turned themselves in to East Hartford PD with arrest warrants charging each with second-degree larceny.

According to East Hartford Police, they were contacted on Aug. 4 regarding a billing discrepancy for police services hired the prior day in East Hartford. The two officers allegedly required payment authorization signatures from the contractor for hours not worked on site.

The department reports that a review of the matter was begun immediately and both officers were placed on administrative leave.

Sergeant Allison, 51, is a 21-year veteran of the East Hartford Police Department. Officer Jones, 54, is a 24-year veteran of the East Hartford Police Department.  Both remain on Administrative Leave (without police power) pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs investigation.

Both are scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 27.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Two East Hartford officers arrested, charged with allegedly billing private contractor for hours not worked

News /

Health officials monitor Covid-19 outbreak at Avon nursing home, assisted living facility

News /

Town of Vernon, state of CT have different explanations for absentee ballots mix up

News /

Hartford Healthcare unveils new Covid-19 recovery program to help survivors

News /

Zoom attack during virtual synagogue service under investigation

News /

Holmes School in New Britain moves all students to remote learning for Wednesday due to COVID-19 case

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss