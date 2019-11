HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Persons of interest were detained after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning.

Shooting investigation underway at 151 Meadow St. Two adults w/non-NLT injuries. MCD/CSD investigating. Persons of interest detained and firearm recovered. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/BWi37UB3bp — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 3, 2019

Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Pearl Night Club at 151 Meadow St. around 3 a.m. Two adults were hurt. Their injuries were non life threatening.

The firearm was also recovered, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.