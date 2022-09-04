MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New York residents were injured in a one-car crash on Starr Lane in Mystic on Sunday morning.

The operator, 31-year-old Jacob Nash, lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road. The car hit a boulder on the left side of the road and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and coming to rest.

Nash was partially trapped underneath the vehicle. The passenger, 25-year-old Nancy Dominguez, was trapped inside the vehicle. Both were extricated and transported to local hospitals. Nash was transported via LifeStar helicopter.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Groton police at 860-441-6712.