NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two juveniles were hospitalized after they were exposed to dangerous levels of mercury in New Britain on Tuesday.

The DEEP Emergency Response Unit (ERU) responded to a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a home on Hatch Street, according to officials.

Officials said, one of the juveniles located a jar of silver liquid inside of the Hatch Street home and began playing with it. Another juvenile proceeded to scoop up the liquid and dispose of it.

Upon arrival at the residence, ERU personnel conducted testing and and found levels close to 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure to mercury. The remaining habitants inside the home were also taken to the hospital to be checked for mercury exposure.

Environmental Services, Inc. has been contracted to assist DEEP ERU personnel with clean-up. The home has been condemned by the local health department and the next steps for the home are being determined. DEEP is working with the city of New Britain and the local health department to relocate the inhabitants of the home.

Exposure to mercury is extremely harmful. Health officials say if you find a jar of silver colored liquid , do not play with it or handle it and contact a professional to properly dispose of it.

DEEP officials said there is no risk to the public at this time.