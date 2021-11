HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All lanes on Interstate-91 northbound are reopened following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported two vehicles crashed on I-91 between exits 25 and 29, causing congestion between exits 25 and 29.

The right and center lanes were closed.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

