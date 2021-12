HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash is causing delays on I-91 southbound in Hartford on Thursday morning.

According to state police, two cars were involved in the crash.

The HOV lane and the two right lanes are impacted.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported the crash happened between exits 33 and 32.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest details.