Local organizations come together to ensure equity in cannabis industry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two local organizations are coming together to ensure social equity when it comes to the cannabis industry in Connecticut. The Connecticut Community Outreach Revitalization Program and ‘The Workplace’ are creating the alliance for cannabis equity.

The alliance will focus on underserved communities to ensure they have a fair shot for these new entrepreneurial opportunities.

“The two words that should come to mind are recovery and reparation, and partnership. Like this is able to bring those two worlds together and really consider what it means to implement policies, practices, and programs that can help entrepreneurs recover what was stolen from them during the war on drugs,” said Mercy Quaye, founder, and president of the Narrative Project.

The alliance will host programs in the coming weeks and months for aspiring cannabis business owners. Retail sales of recreational marijuana will begin next year.