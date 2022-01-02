Two men injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are currently investigating a shooting in the city early Sunday morning that left two men injured.

Police arrived on-scene just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving a Shotspotter alert of gunfire at Edgewood Avenue between Howe and Dwight Streets. While locating a crime scene, two males entered Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus who had been struck by gunfire, officials said.

The two victims, a 20-year-old New Haven man and a 19-year-old New Haven man, were treated for non-life threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition, police said. Both men were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital Main Campus via ambulance.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the NHPD Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Calls may remain anonymous, or tips can be submitted anonymously at 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or via text at 274637 (CRIMES) by texting NHPD plus your message.

