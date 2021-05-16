Two men shot and killed at illegal basement club on Main Street; Bridgeport Police are investigating

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed early Sunday.

At around 1:56 A.M., Bridgeport Police responded to Main Street on a report of shots fired.

Officers located a deceased 38-year-old Bloomfield man in the basement and he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. They also located a 40 year-old Stamford man in the basement who was still alive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Stamford man was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later passed.

During the time of this incident, Police say an illegal after-hours club was being ran in the basement of 1023 Main Street.

The detective bureau has taken over the investigation and are working several leads. As of 7 A.M., a large crime scene continues to be processed along Main Street in downtown Bridgeport.

Citizens should expect road closures on Main Street between Fairfield Avenue and John Street throughout the morning.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.