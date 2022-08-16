HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police.

Hartford police responded to the area of 95 Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found two men suffering from stab wounds. One victim was suffering from a single stab wound while the second victim, a male in his twenties was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said they believe the two victims were mutual combatants. The victim who was stabbed once is currently listed in critical but stable condition. The victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the authorities.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.