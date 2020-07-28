Two MLB teams’ schedules put on hold by coronavirus outbreak; Yankees schedule impacted as a result

NEW YORK, NY (WTNH/AP) — Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that the Miami Marlins will not play again until at least Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Marlins players and staff. The Philadelphia Phillies – who hosted the Marlins this past weekend – will not play until at least Friday.

The Phillies had been scheduled to host the New York Yankees on Monday and Tuesday before MLB put a hold on the games in Philadelphia.

MLB makes it official: Marlins postponed through Sunday, Yankees to play at Orioles Wednesday and Thursday, Phillies off until Friday. Full release: pic.twitter.com/eHVd0FznSE — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 28, 2020

The Yankees had been scheduled to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday and the Marlins had been scheduled to visit the Orioles those two days. The Yankees will visit Baltimore beginning on Wednesday instead. Since the Yankees and Orioles were both left without dance partners due to the temporary pause for Miami and Philadelphia, it makes sense for them to face off.

The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released.

Nine players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive earlier, stranding the team in Philadelphia and prompting the postponement of four MLB games.

The Marlins underwent another round of tests Tuesday morning. Their outbreak raised anew questions about MLB’s attempts to conduct a season outside of bubble environment, which the NFL also has opted not to create for its season.