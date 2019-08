EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in the hospital after a tree fell on their car Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened across Route 80 near Foxon Road in East Haven.

(Photo: James. Sent in from reportit@wtnh.com)

The tree landed on the hood of the car. Officials say the driver and the passenger are expected to be okay.

