Two people shot at Oklahoma Walmart, suspect in custody

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in Guthrie, Oklahoma on Thursday, according to KFOR.

Police said the shooting is not an active shooter situation.

“We are sure that we have everyone that was involved in this altercation, and there’s no danger to anyone else,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department.

Gibbs said the two victims have been transported to hospitals and the suspected shooter is in police custody.

A witness told sister station KFOR he watched as two people got into an argument at the store. He said he saw a black male accidentally shoot his wife while pulling out his gun. He said the man then shot another male two times.

Authorities said a female victim is reported to have been shot in the stomach, and a male victim in the shoulder.

The suspect allegedly left the scene with the female victim, but police pulled him over at the Guthrie Fire Department. The wounded woman was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The male victim was transported by ambulance from Walmart to OU Medical Center.

Gibbs said Thursday afternoon that investigators do not yet know what led to the altercation.

Gibbs said at least one bystander captured footage of the shooting, and that police have also obtained footage from Walmart surveillance cameras.

Gibbs said police are working to obtain a warrant to collect gunshot residue.

There is currently no information on either victim’s condition.